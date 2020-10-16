Robert Paul Jones, born January 5th, 1962, passed away September 29th, 2020.

Bob had a passion for fishing and hunting and, when he wasn’t working, that’s where he could be found. Bob was a coal miner and an electrician. He worked in the local area mines as well as mines in Colorado. H

e married his best friend Christine Moyer and they later had Jadee, their daughter.

Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Christine, and his mother, Roberta Jones. He is survived by his daughter, JaDee, (Tyler) Nielson, grandson, Jimmy Nielson, granddaughter, Jaida Nielson, father, Sam Jones, sister, Peggy Hicks, and brother, Scott (Joelle) Jones.