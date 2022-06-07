Robison Shows Off at Great Southwest Classic

Photo courtesy of Jimmy Jewkes

Bowden Robison received a special invite to represent the state of Utah at the Great Southwest Classic over the weekend. Top athletes from 12 different states gathered in Albuquerque, New Mexico to compete on the track and field.

The teams were comprised of All-Star athletes in their respective disciplines. Robison not only made Carbon proud, but the whole state of Utah when he took second place in javelin with a throw of 168.57 feet. He helped Utah take second overall with 168 points, just behind Missouri with 176.

Full results can be found here.