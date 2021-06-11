Rocks, Minerals and More Shine at Annual Show *Photo Gallery*

Once again, the Castle Country Rock, Fossil and Mineral Show was hosted at the Carbon County Fairgrounds Event Center.

Marking the 14th annual event, this year welcomed the event back after last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19. The show was hosted on two consecutive days, June 11 and June 12, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

This event was free to all that attended and those perusing the show found a wide array of rocks, fossils, minerals, jewelry, beads, equipment, a silent auction, demonstrations and more.

“Something for the whole family,” the show boasted.