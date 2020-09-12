Rocky Mountain Home Care and Hospice Welcomed to New Location

For over 20 years, Rocky Mountain Home Care and Hospice has offered professional, personal service to residents of Carbon and Emery counties. While the company strives to reliably offer and improve in-home care for patients throughout the area, Rock Mountain Home Care and Hospice’s Price branch has a new home base.

While still located on 100 North in Price, the business packed up and relocated a few blocks, taking up residence in a new office space. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce joined staff and members of the community to celebrate the new location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

“Rocky Mountain Care is a team of leaders who value others. We provide the best environment and simply, the best care,” the organization shared. “We produce exceptional results through commitment, accountability, trust and hard work.”

Rocky Mountain Home Care and Hospice is located at 590 East 100 North Suite 4 in Price. For more information, call (435) 637-0665 or visit www.rmcare.com.