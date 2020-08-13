Rocky Mountain Power Adds 3 Large Solar Facilities in Rural Utah for Facebook

Press Release

Rocky Mountain Power recently announced the addition of three new solar energy projects to be built across Utah on behalf of Facebook for its data center in Eagle Mountain. The projects are developed under Rocky Mountain Power’s Schedule 34 green energy tariff, which allows large customers to purchase renewable energy generated on their behalf.

The three projects represent 235 megawatts of additional solar capacity in Utah and brings the total amount of in-state solar energy signed to support Facebook’s regional data centers to 694 megawatts, which is equivalent to 63 percent of the solar energy currently produced in Utah. These projects will support Facebook’s 100 percent renewable energy goal for its global operations in 2020 and beyond.

“We are so happy to partner with Rocky Mountain Power once more to bring an additional 235 megawatts of new solar energy to the Utah grid,” said Urvi Parekh, Head of Renewable Energy at Facebook. “This partnership has not only allowed us to make nearly 700 megawatts of new renewable energy projects a reality but helped bring additional investment and jobs to these Utah communities.”

The projects will be developed in rural Utah by rPlus Energies and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments and Enyo Renewable Energy and are scheduled to be in service by 2023. The projects will provide important construction jobs and ongoing tax benefits for the counties where they are built.

Graphite Solar, 80MW, Carbon County, developed by rPlus Energies

Rocket Solar, 80MW, Box Elder County, developed by D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments and Enyo Renewable Energy

Horseshoe Solar, 75MW, Tooele County, developed by D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments and Enyo Renewable Energy

“We applaud Facebook for committing to clean, renewable energy to power its data centers and working with Rocky Mountain Power to access the superb solar power available in Utah,” said Luigi Resta, CEO, rPlus Energies. “Projects like these, led by companies like Facebook, will drive the transition to a low carbon economy and work to mitigate the global challenge of climate change. Additionally, we look forward to developing projects that energize the local economy by adding jobs and tax revenue and continuing to grow the energy economy that is a rich tradition of Utah rural history.”

“Our D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) team is thrilled to continue our work with Rocky Mountain Power and Facebook to deliver another 155 megawatts of cost-effective renewable power in Utah,” said Hy Martin, DESRI Chief Development Officer. “During these difficult economic times, these projects will create good jobs, tax revenue and other local economic development in communities across the state.”

In addition to projects built under Schedule 34, PacifiCorp’s latest integrated resource plan will expand its low-cost renewable energy portfolio for all customers, including a current all-source request for proposals seeking over 1,800 megawatts of new solar co-located with almost 600 megawatts of battery energy storage system capacity and over 1,900 megawatts of wind resources to be in place by 2024. This reflects a least-cost, least-risk mix of resources to serve customers cost effectively and reliably.