Rocky Mountain Power Announces Grants Focused on Community Enhancement and the Environment

Funding helps local community organizations working to strengthen livability in eastern Utah

Every day, organizations across eastern Utah are putting their hearts into projects and programs to nurture our local communities and care for the environment. These efforts weave together to create a stronger, more resilient future for the region.

The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Rocky Mountain Power, is donating more than $242,000 in new grant funding across the three states it serves to support organizations committed to community enhancement and environmental respect. From improving access to affordable housing and workforce training to building new hiking trails and protecting wildlife and local ecosystems, this round of grants will underwrite a wide range of efforts that meet critical needs and improve local livability.

“We are inspired by these organizations, in towns large and small, that are working hard to lift up people in their communities and take care of the environment,” said Merlin Rushton, Rocky Mountain Power regional business manager. “It is an honor to support this indispensable work, while helping to boost the growth and vitality of the communities we serve.”

This round of grants, focused on community enhancement and environmental respect, is one of the four grant cycles offered by the foundation annually. The following grants totaling $15,000 were given to eastern Utah organizations:

Epicenter to support interpretive educational panels and wayfinding signage at the Pearl Baker Park & Outdoor Classroom, an interactive natural learning environment and recreational asset in Green River.

Moab Area Community Land Trust to provide updated, secure mailboxes for affordable housing units that serve local workforce members and retirees.

Youth Garden Project to support resilience in the Moab food system by providing access to a diverse array of organically grown fruits and vegetables.

About the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation:

The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is part of the PacifiCorp Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving 2 million customers in six Western states as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington, and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. Since it started in 1988, the PacifiCorp Foundation has awarded more than $60 million to nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit www.rockymountainpower.net/foundation.