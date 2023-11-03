Rocky Mountain Power Asking Customers to Lend a Hand this Winter

The company will match customer donation 2:1 to help those in need
Rocky Mountain Power Press Release
Rocky Mountain Power is offering a simple way for Utahns to help families in need stay warm and safe during the winter. The company will add $2 for every dollar donated by customers, up to $120,000, to the Lend a Hand Program, which helps limited-income customers keep their homes warm and their lights on.
In 2022, the program raised a total of $218,223.47 and Rocky Mountain Power donations helped 1,721 people in 628 households throughout Utah.
“We are very grateful to our customers who generously support this wonderful program,” said Lisa Romney, director of commercial accounts and community relations for Rocky Mountain Power. “The donations help working families, seniors and individuals with access and functional needs throughout our community.”
Lend a Hand contribution envelopes will be included for customers who receive their monthly bill by mail. Those who pay electronically can request a donation envelope and send a check or enroll in the fixed donation program. Customers can enroll and/or request a contribution envelope by calling 1-888-221-7070.
The Lend a Hand program allows customers to contribute any dollar amount, starting at $1 per month, which is then added to their monthly bill. Rocky Mountain Power will also match fixed donations 2-for-1. Every contribution is forwarded directly to The Salvation Army, which confirms recipient eligibility and distributes funds to customers who qualify. For more information, see Lend a Hand (rockymountainpower.net).
Customers in need of assistance can also call Rocky Mountain Power at 1-888-221-7070 to receive help with payment plans or to be connected with other agencies that may be able to address their individual needs.
About Rocky Mountain Power
Rocky Mountain Power provides safe and reliable electric service to more than 1.2 million customers in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho. The company supplies customers with electricity from a diverse portfolio of generating plants including hydroelectric, thermal, wind, geothermal and solar resources. Rocky Mountain Power is part of PacifiCorp, one of the lowest-cost electricity producers in the United States, with two million customers in six western states. For more information, visit rockymountainpower.net.