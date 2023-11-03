Rocky Mountain Power Asking Customers to Lend a Hand this Winter

Rocky Mountain Power is offering a simple way for Utahns to help families in need stay warm and safe during the winter. The company will add $2 for every dollar donated by customers, up to $120,000, to the Lend a Hand Program, which helps limited-income customers keep their homes warm and their lights on.

In 2022, the program raised a total of $218,223.47 and Rocky Mountain Power donations helped 1,721 people in 628 households throughout Utah.