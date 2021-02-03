Rocky Mountain Power Asks Customers to Lend a Hand to Those in Need

The company will match your contribution to help struggling Utahns keep the lights on 2-for-1

Rocky Mountain Power is making it easy to show some love this month in the form of helping struggling families, many who have been impacted by the pandemic, stay warm and safe. The company will match every dollar you donate to the Salvation Army’s Lend a Hand Program with $2 more, which helps limited-income customers keep their lights on and their homes warm.

Last year, Rocky Mountain Power donations helped more than 1,350 Utahns in need throughout the state.

“We appreciate our customers’ generous support for this great program,” said Lucky Morse, Rocky Mountain Power director of community relations. “These donations help the elderly, disabled individuals and struggling families in our community.”

Customers who receive their bills by mail this month will find a Lend a Hand contribution envelope included. Those who pay their bills electronically can request a donation envelope and send a check or enroll in the fixed donation program.

The program allows customers to donate any dollar amount, starting at $1 per month, which is then incorporated into their monthly bill. Fixed donations will also be matched 2-for-1 by Rocky Mountain Power and customers can call 1-888-221-7070 to enroll and/or request a contribution envelope. All donations are forwarded directly to the Salvation Army, which verifies eligibility and allocates funds to those in need.

Customers who need bill assistance themselves can call Rocky Mountain Power representatives at 1-888-221-7070 to get help with payment plans and be directed to other agencies that may assist them.

