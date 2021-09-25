Rocky Mountain Power Warns Customers of Latest Phone Scams

Press Release

Over the past few weeks, Rocky Mountain Power customers have reported receiving a significant hike in the number of fraudulent calls from scam artists posing as utility representatives. Reports indicate the caller insists the customer is behind on their bill, then demands payment to prevent having their power shut off.

To date, hundreds of scam calls have been reported, targeting both residential and business customers in Rocky Mountain Power’s service area of Idaho, Utah and Wyoming. So far this month, Utah has been the recipient of a 1,000 scam calls, with fraudsters insisting the potential victim pay the bill using a prepaid card, then share the code.

The scammers use “spoofed” numbers that show up on the Caller ID to disguise their actual phone numbers. Many of the calls begin with an automated recording stating the call is coming from Rocky Mountain Power/Pacific Power. You are then asked to make a selection and then are transferred to a live person.

If you state you have recently made a payment, they may claim a payment further in the past was missed or offer to drop the amount you need to pay in order to avoid disconnection.

The scammers will often ask for payment to be made using a pre-paid gift or credit card. They will then state the payment has not gone through and ask for an alternate card in an attempt to get as many different cards as possible.

Customers can protect themselves from these types of schemes by being aware of the following facts:

Scammers will often tell you that your service is scheduled to be interrupted in the next 30-60 minutes.

Fact: Rocky Mountain Power will not contact any customer demanding immediate payment to avoid disconnection of service the same day.

Fraudsters may ask you to purchase a prepaid card and tell them the card information over the phone.

Fact: Rocky Mountain Power does not ask customers to make payments by purchasing a prepaid card. Customers can always choose how you would like to make your payment.

Be suspicious of anyone who approaches you by phone, email, text or in person and demanding on-the-spot payment.

Fact: Rocky Mountain Power will not demand immediate payment for damaged or broken electrical equipment or any other service.

If you receive one of these calls, ask the caller to state your account number and compare it with the number listed on your bill.

Fact: Rocky Mountain Power customer service employees will always have your account number.

Scammers may use a sophisticated deceptive tactic that makes it appear to caller ID systems that the call is coming from Rocky Mountain Power when it is not. Hang up and call customer service directly.

Remember, if you still have concerns about the legitimacy of a call, you can always call back using our published customer service number at 1-888-221-7070. Rocky Mountain Power is asking customers to report any scam calls received, including the phone number the person is calling from and any information that may help to track down the fraudsters.