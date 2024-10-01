Rodeo Athletes Continue to Score

By Julie Johansen

Two high school rodeos, Lehi #1 And Lehi #2, were held at the South Jordan Equestrian Park Sept. 27 and 28. Wyatt Fox, Emery team member, again scored first at both rodeos in the Rifle Shoot.

Other Emery team members qualifying for state and adding points included Charity Greenhalgh with a fourth and eighth place in the Barrels, Abree Allred with a fourth and fifth place in the pole bending, Quirt Payne ended up with a second and fourth in barebacks, Will Jeffs, second in steer wrestling, Cody Howard, fifth in rifle shoot, Whit Weber, first and Zane Magnuson, third in Reining Cow Horse, Dalton Allred, fifth in bulls, Revis Anderson and partner Zane Magnuson eighth in team roping.

Carbon High rodeo team members scoring in the top ten began with Ean Ellis, first in tie down roping. He also placed third with partner Cooper Sagers in the team roping, where Braden Noyes and partner Logan Curtis were fourth. Noyes was eighth in tie down roping, Maddison Nielson was ninth in breakaway and Hayden Tonc was third and seventh in the rifle shoots.

The final fall rodeo will be held next weekend, Oct. 5, in Tremonton. It will be a one day rodeo hosted by the Bear River Rodeo Team. There will then be a month break from rodeos until the Dixie 6 starts in November in Hurricane.