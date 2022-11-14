Rodeo Athletes Place at Dixie #3 and #4 Rodeos

By Julie Johansen

The middle weekend of the Dixie 6 rodeos, #3 and #4, were again held at the Washington County Legacy Arena. On Nov. 11 and 12, many Carbon and Emery rodeo team members received points by placing in the top ten in their respective events.

Emery athletes Race Gordon and Stace Gilbert placed fifth in the team roping while Kinlie Jensen tied the goat in 8.2 seconds for a sixth-place finish. Monty Christiansen was fourth in the reining cow competition. Continuing, Graycee Mills roped her calf in 2.940 seconds and placed 12th. Although Mills did not receive points for the finish, she qualified for state because of the large number of competitors in this event. In the shooting sports, Ryter Ekker finished in first and second while Jalynn Fox took third and ninth, both in the light rifle.

Carbon team member Ean Ellis was ninth with his partner, Trey Stembridge from the South Summit club, in team roping. Ellis also won tie down roping with a time of 8.860 on Friday and placed seventh on Saturday. Other Carbon team members placing were Maddison Nielson, who took 11th in breakaway, which qualified her with no points. Kaden Donovan placed third in steer wrestling. In the light rifle shoot, Kashley Rhodes was fourth and fifth, and Shalako Gunter was fourth in the trap shoot.

The last weekend of the Dixie 6 series is scheduled for Nov. 18 and 19 at the Washington County Legacy Arena in Hurricane.