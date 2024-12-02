Rodeo Athletes Place in Dixie Six Rodeos

By Julie Johansen

The Dixie Six Rodeos were held the first three weekends of November at the Washington County Complex in Hurricane. Several Carbon and Emery Rodeo athletes picked up points toward qualifying for state competition next June.

The Carbon team members and the events that they placed in the top ten are as follows: Hayden Tonc was third, fourth, seventh and sixth, as well as seventh in the rifle shoot, Ean Ellis was first and fifth in the tie down roping, as well as second and third with partner Cooper Sagers in team roping. Brayden Noyes took seventh in trap shooting, Kanyon Mills with partner Wacey Nohr nabbed third in team roping, Kaden Donathan, eighth in steer wrestling, and Todd Nielson tied for tenth in tie down roping.

Following these rodeos and adding points from the fall rodeos, Ean Ellis is sitting at ninth in team roping and first in tie down roping, while Hayden Tonc is third in the rifle shoot in overall standings.

Emery Rodeo Club members that also placed in the top ten at these rodeos: Dalton Allred in bulls placed first, second, third and fourth, Kamz Rich had first, second and third in bulls, Whit Weber had first, third and seventh, Zane Magnuson placed fourth and fifth, Stace Gilbert, sixth in Reining Cow Horse, Gilbert and partner Kase Bell were second and fourth in team roping, Charity Greenhalgh was seventh, eighth and tenth in goat tying, while she also placed seventh and tenth in barrels.

Quirt Payne had a second, third and fourth in bareback riding, Will Jeffs earned fifth, sixth and seventh in steer wrestling, and a tenth in tie down roping, Blake Olsen and partner Boston Langston were tenth in team roping.

Shaynee Fox and Ryleigh Allred were tenth and sixth, respectively, in goats, Ryleigh was tenth in breakaway and Abree Allred placed sixth in poles. In the shooting sports, Wyatt Fox had two firsts, two thirds, a fourth and Cody Howard was seventh in rifle shoot. Cache Allred tied for third in the trap shoot.

Those in the top ten event standings are Quirt Payne, third in barebacks, Charity Greenhalgh, ninth in barrels, Dalton Allred, first in bulls, Kamz Rich, fifth in bulls, Will Jeffs, ninth in steer wrestling, Zane Magnuson, fifth, and Whit Weber, third in Reining Cow Horse. Wyatt Fox is first in the rifle shoot.

The rodeo team has a long break now until spring rodeos start in March.