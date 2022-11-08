Rodeo Team Members Score at the Dixie 6

By Julie Johansen

The first weekend of the Dixie 6 rodeos began on Friday, Nov. 4, hosted by the Dixie Rodeo Club. The rodeos are held in Hurricane at the Washington County Complex.

Carbon rodeo team members placing in the top ten and receiving points included Ean Ellis, who captured first place in tie down roping both days. Ellis was joined by Kashley Rhodes, who placed third on Friday and ninth on Saturday in the light rifle shoot. Shalako Gunter earned tenth in the trap shoot.

Emery rodeo team members in the top ten included Will Jeffs, who took fourth in steer wrestling, Megan Zunich, who finished ninth in the barrels, and Shaynee Fox and Kinlie Jensen, who placed third and fourth, respectively, in goat tying. Ryter Ekker was second and fourth in the light rifle and Jalynn Fox was close behind him with in seventh and tenth.

The rodeos will continue for the next two weekends with two rodeos each weekend. The Friday rodeos start at 3 p.m. and Saturday’s shows begin at 9 a.m. All six rodeos are in Hurricane.