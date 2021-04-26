Rodeo Team on the Road Again

By Julie Johansen

The Emery rodeo team competed at the South Utah County Rodeo in Spanish Fork on Friday, April 23 and in Nephi for the Juab Rodeo on Saturday, April 24.

In the shooting sports, Ryter Ekker placed eighth on Friday and sixth on Saturday in the rifle shoot. Ruger Payne tied for second on Saturday in the trap shoot.

The junior high team members compete at the same time as the high school in the shooting sports. Kyle Ekker earned sixth and seventh in the rifle shoot. Wyatt Fox took fifth and third while Hayden Tonc was 10th on Friday.

Graycee Mills placed third in the girls’ breakaway on Friday. Monty Christiansen was seventh and Byron Christiansen ninth in reining cow on Friday, which is only held once per weekend. Byron also was fifth in bulls on Friday, third in bareback riding, second in saddle broncs and ninth in tie down on Saturday at the Juab Rodeo.

The rodeo trail will now lead to Tremonton for the Bear River Rodeo on May 1.