1964-2021 RIP

Albuquerque, NM – We will always remember you, our dear friend. We love you! Here’s a song that reminds me of you, Horses by Will Oldham:

“I’d be riding horses if they’d let me. Sleep outside all night and not take fright. I would ride the range and never worry. I would disappear into the night.

Everybody needs an angel. But here’s that devil by my side. Death’s head ring upon his finger. Poor boy hanging on the light…”