May 21, 1952 ~ May 6, 2022 (age 69)

Roger Wayne Cyfers, 69, of Frankford, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 6, 2022, with his wife of twenty-nine years, Dottie Farris Cyfers, by his side.

Born in Gill, West Virginia, on May 21, 1952, Roger was the son of Clarence Wayne Cyfers and Ruth Spears Cyfers.

Roger was a member of First Baptist Church, Fairlea, West Virginia, where he actively served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and on many church committees.

In 1967, Roger’s family moved to Utah, and he graduated from Carbon High School in 1970. He graduated from Utah State University in Logan, Utah, with a degree in forestry. Roger worked as a district fire warden and later managed the family business, Cyfers Cable Repair. Selling the business in 2004, he moved to West Virginia in 2005, bought land, and built the Cyfers log home.

Living in West Virginia, Roger attended the West Virginia Corrections Academy at the age of 50 and was jokingly referred to as “Noah”. He worked as a correctional officer at Denmar Correctional Center.

Roger was an avid outdoorsman and co-owner of R&R Guide Service where he specialized in hunting cougar, bear, and elk. In early years, he was a pilot and flew for both pleasure and work.

He was preceded by death by his father, Clarence Wayne Cyfers. In addition to his wife, Dottie, Roger is survived by his mother, Ruth Spears Cyfers; sisters, Teresa (Rick) Perry and Debbie (Roy) Wheeler; nephews, Cameron Cyfers, Roy Lee and William Wheeler, and Shon Cyfers; nieces include Kim and Mindy Wheeler, Lacy Cyfers, Megan and Brandi Lawson, Sabrina Szumyzckyj, Lauren and Brittney Farris as well as many special cousins, including David Keiffer, Vickie Wamsley and Ralph Cyfers.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, West Virginia, with Rev. John Freeman officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow the service in the Spears Family Cemetery at Gill, West Virginia.

Pallbearers will be Jack Cyfers, Richard Cyfers, Richard Cyfers, II, Shon Cyfers, David Cyfers, and Billy Kinser.

Roger leaves behind best friends, Matt and Dina Wise and Chuck Gunnoe.

Roger and Dottie would like to thank their FBC church family for their love and devotion during Roger’s illness.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.