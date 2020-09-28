Rollover Kills 19-Year-Old in Carbon County

A 19-year-old died in a rollover accident in Carbon County on Saturday evening. According to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the accident occurred on Airport Road approximately 1/2 mile north of Desert Thunder Raceway.

“Upon arrival, deputies saw a four-door sedan about 50 feet off the road on the west side of Airport Road,” the sheriff’s office shared. “It was apparent the vehicle rolled to the destination an ejected one of the occupants. A 19-year-old male sustained fatal injuries in the accident.”

According to reports, the driver reported that the accident was the result of an overcorrection from trying to miss a deer on the road.

“This tragic incident is still under investigation of the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office,” the CCSO shared. “We would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.”