Rollover Kills One, Seriously Injures Another in Carbon County

A vehicle rollover led to the death of one and serious injuries for another in Carbon County on Saturday.

According to Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood, the incident occurred near Star Point, which is past the old Plateau Mine and North Springs Shooting Range. The incident occurred when a pickup truck left the roadway for reasons that have not yet been determined. The vehicle went over the edge of the mountain, rolling several times before coming to a stop.

Wood confirmed that one was fatally injured in the accident. Another in the vehicle was seriously injured and transported for medical attention via ambulance. The names of those involved, or where they are from, have not yet been released.

Authorities were paged to the scene around 2 p.m. on Saturday; however, it is believed the accident could have occurred some time before then. While there is some cell service in the area, the accident was not reported until another party in the area spotted the accident and contacted authorities.

Law enforcement is continuing investigation into the cause of the accident. Check back to ETV News for more information as it is made available.