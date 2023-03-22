Rollover on US-6 Results in Fatality

Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

On Tuesday evening, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) released information regarding a fatal rollover on US-6.

According to the release, a 2007 Ford F-150 was traveling east bound on US-6 on Monday afternoon. Near milepost 288 in Emery County, the driver of the Ford lost control of the vehicle due to the conditions of the road. The vehicle traveled off the roadway, down an embankment, causing the pickup to roll.

One passenger, a six-year-old male was ejected in the roll over. The child was transported to the hospital by ambulance and aircraft but later died as a result of the injuries. The driver, along with two other passengers, were also transported by ambulance but suffered from minor to moderate injuries.

“An investigation is still ongoing to determine occupant restraint usage,” stated UHP.