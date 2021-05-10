Rosana Marie Hinchey

Rosana Maria Hinchey, 85, of Hurricane, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021.

She was born on August 18, 1935 to the late, Jose Maximino Lucero and Frances Gallegos in LaGrito, Colorado.

Rosana was retired from the State of West Virginia. She was a member of the Women’s Club where she developed many lasting friendships. Rosana loved tap dancing, and was an amazing and talented painter. Her beautiful paintings were her pride and joy.

Of all the things Rosanna loved, spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was her favorite. She always planned the family vacations and always made sure everyone knew, “The bus leaves at 8!”

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her second mother, Tillie Lucero; brothers, Gilbert and Chris Lucero; sister, Julia Davies; and grandson, Cory Allen Burgess.

Rosana is survived by her husband, Charles B Hichney; sons, Allen Lee Burgess (Gayla) from Florida, Randall Hichney; grandchildren, Brandon Lee Burgess and Brittany Nicole Grim (Brian); great-grandchildren, Adrianna Burgess, Cayden Grim and “KY” Kylan Gram; sisters, Anita Palacios (Robert) from Helper, Utah, Mary Rascon (Raul) from Carlsbad, New Mexico, and Christina Riche (Derald) from Price, Utah; and brother, Arsenio Marquez (Ruby) from Espanola, NM.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Reverend Pete Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.