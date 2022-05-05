Rosie Marrelli Schenck

Rosie passed away on January 30, 2022, in King County, Washington at the age of 89.

She was born on December 15, 1932, in Mohrland, Utah to Saverio and Josephine (Farlaino) Marrelli. At the time of her passing, Rosie was the last surviving child of Saverio and Josephine. She was the seventh of nine children.

Shortly after high school, Rosie left Carbon County and found work in the aerospace industry and spent the next 40 years with the Boeing Corporation near Seattle, Washington. She married Larry Schenck in 1953, who passed away in 2001. Rosie’s hidden talent was her ability to quilt and embroidery. With this talent she created many treasured heirlooms.

Rosie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in the Bellevue Washington temple.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings: Mary, Pauline, Lester, Lawrence “Moose,” Josie T, Joseph, Margaret and Sam. She is survived by her many nieces, nephews and by friend and caregiver William Shorr. Rosie will be buried at a graveside service at the Price City Cemetery on Friday, May 13, 2022.