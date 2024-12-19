Rough Second Quarter Hands Emery First Region Loss

The Richfield Wildcats made their way down to the Spartan Center for a Region 12 matchup on Wednesday. Emery was coming off of a solid win over Grand County on Saturday and the Wildcats were fresh off a region win over the Delta Rabbits.

The first quarter was a great matchup with the teams, ending with an even score of 17-15, in favor of Richfield. The second quarter is when the Spartans hit a drought, outscored by Richfield, 15-4. This brought the score at the end of the half to 32-19.

The momentum carried into the third for the opposing team, as they would outscore Emery once again by six points. The deficit would be too far out of reach in the fourth as the Wildcats secured the win over Emery, 61-43.

Scott Johansen and Jace Frandsen would both end the night with 11 points each. West Johansen finished with eight, followed by Porter Hursdsman with six. The Spartans are now even at 1-1 in region play, as they will set their sight on the Manti Templars on Friday.

The Templars are 0-2 in Region 12, coming off a loss to Canyon View, 76-66. The game will be broadcast live at ETVNews.com/Live Sports on Friday, Dec. 20.