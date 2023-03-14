Rough Start for Lady Dinos

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The 2023 softball season did not begin as the Lady Dinos had hoped over the weekend. They traveled south to find warm weather, but struggled to get hot themselves.

In the opener on Thursday, Carbon faced Hurricane. The Dinos scored two early runs, but gave up three runs in the third and fourth innings. Carbon scratched and clawed for a couple more runs but came up short, 6-4.

Gracie Vasquez had a nice day at the plate, going 3-4 with one RBI while Makayla Scovill went 2-3 with a double and an RBI. Scovill also pitched the complete game, giving up six runs (four earned) on 12 hits while striking out seven.

Carbon got the bats going against Cyprus the following morning, but could not finish in the field. The Dinos scored 13 runs off of nine hits, but ultimately lost 17-13. It was a tied game going into the sixth when Cyprus put up 10 runs in the inning. Carbon attempted to comeback with six runs of its own, but ran out of steam. Adri Abeyta led the way at the plate, going 3-4 with two doubles and four ribbies.

Later Friday, the Dinos met up with Pleasant Grove. Carbon could not get the bats going against the Vikings. Pleasant Grove held the Dinos to just two hits and no runs while winning the contest 6-0. Haven Byerly pitched all five innings and struck out 11 batters.

It finally came together for the Dinos during the third game on Friday. Byerly was nearly perfect against Cedar City, pitching a no hitter through six innings. She struck out 13 in that span and only allowed two baserunners, one on a walk and the other on an error.

Byerly also helped her own cause at the plate, going 1-3 with two RBIs. Jenna Richards went 2-2 while the other two ribbies came from Brielle Sandoval.

Carbon (1-3) will next host Uintah (0-0) on Wednesday before traveling to Grantsville (6-0) on Friday.