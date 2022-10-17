Round 2: Carbon and Manti

ETV News stock photo by Jamie Swank

The state quarterfinals match featured a rematch between the Dinos and the Templars on Saturday. Manti defeated Carbon 3-1 in the season opener, but the stakes were much higher in the win or go home contest.

It was a tight first half as each team looked for the opening goal. The Dinos tried to build a successful attack, but nothing materialized in the form of a goal. The Templars, on the other hand, were able to find the back of the net and took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Carbon kept up the intensity in the second half, but the Manti defense proved too tough on Saturday. The Templars added to their total and went on to win 3-0.

The Dinos ended the season 12-5-1 with a quarterfinals appearance.