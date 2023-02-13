Ruben’s BBQ Debuts Physical Location

While community members have been enjoying Ruben’s BBQ for some time now, those looking to be treated to authentic Texas barbecue can now eat their smoked favorites it in a comfortable, indoor setting. The community’s ongoing support has led to Ruben’s BBQ putting down roots with a physical location in Price.

Barbecue fans can find Ruben’s offerings on Price Main Street. The restaurant inhabits the former location of Juniper Pizza Cafe, which is located between the Silver Dollar and Price Floral. The Lopez family put their special touch on the restaurant, which was shown off during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.

Those visiting the restaurant will be treated to a menu stuffed with barbecue goodness. Ruben’s offers pulled pork, brisket, turkey, ribs and chicken as meat offerings. The pulled pork, turkey and brisket can also be made into a sandwich, or those feeling adventurous can try the Ruben sandwich, which is stuffed with pulled pork, sausage, brisket and mac.

Guests wanting a bigger serving of macaroni and cheese are encouraged to try a mac bowl, which is available in pulled pork, brisket, turkey and rib varieties. Mac can also be served as a side along with potato salad, green beans, coleslaw or chips. Those looking for a sweet treat can order smoked peach cobbler to round out their meal.

Ruben’s BBQ has not stopped there, however. The restaurant is offering breakfast on the weekends, complete with breakfast tacos and bowls. Patrons looking to enjoy the taste of barbecue off-site can also contact Ruben’s for catering options, which include the traditional smoked meats and sides.

For more information on the restaurant or to place an order, call (435) 637-1096. Ruben also encouraged community members to follow the restaurant on social media, which is updated often with specials, behind the scenes videos and more.

Ruben’s can be found and 40 West Main Street in Price. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m, Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.