Ruby Powell Robinson

Better Late Than Never

Ruby was born December 29, 1946 in Price, but was raised in Green River, Utah. Her parents were Delmar (Peter) and Mary Fisher Powell. She was the youngest, attending the schools in Green River, but finished by going to the job core and getting her GED. We were so proud of her.

Ruby married William (Bill) Robinson on May 10, 1969, in Green River. They had three children, William (Will), Mary Ann and Katie. She loved her children with all her heart and put their happiness before her own.

After moving several times because of Bill’s employment, they ended in Price where Bill passed away in August 2001. Ruby then moved up north to live with her son and his family to help care for her grandchildren for several years. They in turn decided to move to Las Vegas to live and she did not want to go with them. On their way, their dropped her off to live with her daughter Mary Ann and son-in-law Brian Twellinger in Richfield, Utah.

Ruby had health issues and as time passed, she was bedridden. She was put into a care center in Richfield. With COVID, she was moved to a care center in American Fork. She was able to fight it off, but later got a lung infection that proved to be too great for her body. She passed away on October 30, 2022 in the hospital in Provo.

Ruby had lifelong friends up until her death. She was so outgoing and friendly that people loved talking with her. Like her mother, she was an avid reader until her eyes failed and she turned to books on tape. We would talk on the phone about book we had read and I miss that. She remembered so many things from our childhood that are now gone.

Survived by her children, Will and Katie of Las Vegas, and Mary Ann and Brian Twellinger of Price, brother Wayne Powell (Earlene) of Price, and sister Kathy Farnsworth of Green River. Grandchildren Willie, Cheyenne, Hannah, Erick, and Hayden. Great grandson Xander, and many extended family members. Preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother.

No services were held and her ashes are to be combined with Bill’s and scattered at a later date.