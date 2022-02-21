Rudolph Ortega Jr. passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Rudy was born March 27, 1947 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Rudolph G. and Maria Corina Cisneros Ortega. He was raised in Price, Utah and graduated from Carbon High in 1965. He attended College of Eastern Utah and worked for Kraync Motors in Price.

Rudy joined the U.S. Army and was always very proud of his service in Vietnam where he earned a Purple Heart. We are all very grateful for that service.

Rudy married Catherine Sandoval on June 12, 1976 in Price, Utah. They were later divorced.

He lived in Roy, Utah for over 45 years. He was a long haul truck driver for two years, then he worked in the warehouse at Hill AFB for 30 years before retiring.

He was a most avid and loyal Raiders and Dodgers fan.

Rudy is survived by sisters Anna Mae and Elaine, and brothers Tomas, Robert, and Gary, as well as many nieces and nephews who loved and enjoyed their Uncle Rudy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Amos, Felix and Pat.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4050 South 3900 West in Ogden Utah . The family will meet with friends Thursday, February 24th from 6 to 8 p.m., with a Rosary at 7 PM at Lindquist’s Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.