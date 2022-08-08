Runners Hit the Streets for International Days 5K

Price City’s International Days traditions continued with the annual 5K walk/run hosted by Carbon County Recreation on Thursday evening. The event began shortly after the celebration’s opening ceremony.

The race started at 8 p.m. at the Price City Peace Gardens after checking in a half hour prior. The registration fee for the race was $20 per person or $30 per family.

Thirty-three participants laced up for the annual race with 16-year-old Garrett Black crossing the finish line first with a 18:34 time. He was followed by 17-year-old Lindsie Fausett at 21:57 and 16-year-old Elli Hanson at 22:40.

Full results from the race can be found below.