Rural Small Business Workshops Continue in Eastern Utah Counties

The Utah Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) will hold the third in a series of successful workshops designed to assist Utah small businesses gain greater exposure to government contracting.

Jack Schons, located in Price, represents PTAC, which is part of the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development. He works with small businesses located within seven eastern Utah counties to offer free assistance to those businesses who would like to augment their growth through government contracts.

The next free online workshop is scheduled for March 9 at 10 a.m. and will cover how to better understand the online search engines that are provided by various government agencies to find job solicitations. The workshops are live through Zoom technology and are free to any small business wanting to learn more about government contracting. The workshops are scheduled to take place every two weeks into early May, 2021.

“You don’t need to be a PTAC client to attend the workshops,” Schons explained, “Just send a request by email or give us a call to get a Zoom invitation.”

About GOED and PTAC

Utah’s Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) program helps Utah businesses to find, bid and win procurement opportunities with federal, state and local government entities. PTAC also assists Utah contractors, vendors and suppliers with other aspects of the procurement process. This includes government contracting readiness assessments, GSA assistance and registration for government contracting small business set-aside programs.