Ryan Maughan Appointed New Superintendent for Emery School District

By Julie Johansen

The Emery School Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Maughan as the new superintendent beginning July 1.

Maughan has served as the Student Services Supervisor in the Emery District for the past five years. Prior to that, Maughan worked as the principal of Sally Mauro Elementary in Helper and started his teaching career at Canyon View Middle School in Iron County, teaching Severe and Profound Special Education.

His education includes a Bachelor’s degree from Southern Utah University, teaching licensure in Severe/Profound Special Education from the University of Utah and a Master’s Degree from the University of Utah in Special Education and Educational Leadership.

Maughan and his wife Cheryl are the parents of three children and live in Cleveland. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and said that he is honored to serve the Emery School District, communities and people of Emery County.

“I am committed to supporting students, the school district and the community through collaboration for instructional excellence, growth opportunities and success,” he said.