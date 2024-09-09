Rydge Butler Finishes First in Juab

The eight Region 12 golf teams met in Nephi at the Canyon Hills Golf Course for their fourth event of the season. Four golfers would end the day in the negative, with Carbon’s Rydge Butler leading the way with a final score of 68 (-4).

Dayton King had a great day as well for the Dinos, finishing with a score of 73 (+1). Levi King wasn’t far behind, ending with 73 (+3). Cash Withers rounded out the top four for the Dinos with a score of 79 (+7). For the Emery team, Dempsey Toomer led the team with a score of 78. Followed by Champ Justice (82), Alex Hansen (82) and Bronx Olsen (84).

The Carbon team would get their first team win of the season, outplaying the tough Richfield team that has been atop the team standing in all prior events. The Dinos final team score was 295, followed by Richfield (299), Juab (301), Delta (320), Emery (326), Canyon View (356), Manti (366) and North Sanpete (366).

Both teams of Carbon and Emery individually scored in the top 25 competitors on the day. Rydge Butler (1), Dayton King (6), Levi King (7), Dempsey Toomer (10), Cash Withers (13), Champ Justice (17), Alex Hansen (18) and Bronx Olsen (25).

The 3A team rankings have the Carbon Dinos at number four overall, behind Richfield, Morgan and Juab. Emery sits in tenth of the 18 3A teams. In the individual overall 3A standings, Butler (74.01) leads the way for the local teams, in ninth place, followed by Dayton King in twelfth (75.81) and Levi King (76.72) in fifteenth.

The teams will travel to Delta next on Thursday, Sept. 12. It will be the midway point of the season, with five matches left until the state tournament on October 16 and 17.