Ryker O’Hearon Crowned National Champ

The 2021 USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals took place earlier this month with wresters from across the nation. Carbon’s very own Ryker O’Hearon competed in the 12U, 86-pound weight class as a member of the Champions Wrestling Club.

O’Hearon pinned Conner Johnson (The Beast Cage) in the first match, advancing to the quarterfinals. He then pinned Ross Davis (Team Hammer Wrestling Academy).

O’Hearon continued to show his skills in the semi final, dominating Cael Puderbaugh (Bobcat Wrestling Club) with a technical fall 15-0. As expected, the championship round was tough. O’Hearon and Gary High (Higher Calling Wrestling) battled it out until the time ran out in the final period.

In the end, O’Hearon emerged triumphant with a 2-1 decision over High and was named the 12U 86 National Champion. Congratulations to Ryker O’Hearon for his hard work and achievements.