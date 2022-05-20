Rylan Hart Awarded CJ Smuin Memorial Foundation Scholarship

The second annual CJ Smuin Memorial Foundation Scholarship was presented to a senior player from the Carbon High baseball team on Wednesday evening. This year’s scholarship was awarded to Rylan Hart.

“I know that he will honor it well and make us proud,” Nicole Bowman Smuin shared.

Applicants were asked to write essays explaining how baseball has impacted their lives, what qualities they possess that serve them well in difficult situations, their short-term and long-term goals, and why they believe they are the best candidate to receive the scholarship.

“It felt like an impossible decision to determine who would be awarded the scholarship,” said Bowman Smuin. “Our board of directors spent hours discussing essays and talking with coaches. I appreciate all the players who applied, and I am humbled by their willingness to share their feelings and challenges.”

The foundation extended appreciation to Danny Blanton from Original Creations, Inc. for donating, designing and creating the statue that is presented to each winner. The statue is inspired by a photo of CJ taken by Francie Miller Jones during the 13-year-old regional tournament in Helper a couple years ago.

“To us, the picture represents everything CJ was as a baseball player,” Bowman Smuin said. “Our favorite part is the intensity in his hands as he is leading off first base. That was CJ, and Danny captured it perfectly.”

Recognition was also given to all of the donors of the foundation. “Without your support, this foundation wouldn’t be possible,” Bowman Smuin concluded.