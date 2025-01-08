Sacco Brothers Win 2024 Commercial Producer of the Year Award

The Sacco Brothers, Rex, Vic, Rudy and Joe, were recently awarded the 2024 Commercial Producer of the Year Award during the 54th annual American Gelbvieh Association National Convention held in Kansas City, MO.

Vic Sacco advised that for the past three years their cattle have been producing very well, with the majority of them being graded as Choice and Prime Grade. Vic stated that he had no idea they had even been nominated for the award until they got a call. Vic’s brother Rex is definitely the brains behind the operation, according to Vic.

“We stand as a testament to the power of family run businesses,” stated Vic.

The Sacco brothers took over things in 1986 with only 18 cows to start. Vic joked that he had used his wife’s (Frankie Sacco) car as collateral at the time to purchase more cows, and prayed they wouldn’t go belly up. The family business has since grown into a business of several hundred cows that free graze on the several thousands of acres of private land and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land.

Over the years, the family has taken their role as land stewards very serious and have made a conscious effort to give back to the land and improve the land that they use for their cattle, but also to improve the land for wildlife.