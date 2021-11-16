Salas and Wakefield Earn All-State Honors

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) recently named its All-State recipients for the 2021 golf season. Carbon’s Bode Salas received the highest honors by making the First Team 3A All-State.

On the season, Salas claimed his second straight Region 12 Title as an individual and finished second overall at state.

Another local recognized was Emery Spartan Trevin Wakefield, who was given an All-State Honorable Mention. For a full list of those honored, please click here.