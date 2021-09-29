Salas Claims Back-to-Back Region Titles

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Region 12 golf had its final match on Monday at Spanish Oaks. The individual leader, Bode Salas, continued his strong season with a low of 71. By so doing, he was awarded his second straight Region Championship.

Also for the Dinos, Daron Garner shot an 85, Cameron Jones shot an 87 and Branden Scovill shot an 88. Carbon scored a 331, just four strokes behind Richfield (327). The Wildcats averaged a 312 score per match, and took first in the region as a team. The Dinos came in second with a 320 per match average while the Spartans took third with a 347 average.

Speaking of Emery, Trevin Wakefield led the Spartans with a 83-stroke round. Kavery Killpack came in at 88, Joey Leonard at 91 and Carter Huntington at 94.

The teams will next prepare for state, where Salas will look to defend his state title. The first round of state will take place on Oct. 6.