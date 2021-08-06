Salas Jumps to Lead in First Match

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Region 12 golf got underway on Wednesday at Cedar Ridge. Although the Wildcats had the best team score of 324, reigning state champion Bode Salas stole the show with a low of 77.

Daron Garner finished tied for fourth with an 81 and Kyler Clark was right behind with an 82 for the Dinos. Carbon came in second as a team with 329 strokes, just five behind Richfield.

Emery finished third with 356 led by Trevin Wakefield. Wakefield tied for ninth overall with an 83 round. Rounding off the competition was Canyon View with 372 points and Grand with 389.

The teams will meet again at Oquirrh Hills on Tuesday, Aug. 10.