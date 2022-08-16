Salas Sets Pace in Opener

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

It is no surprise to see Carbon’s Bode Salas leading the pack after the first round of the season. The senior won the state championship as a sophomore and looked sharp in the opener at Canyon View. His 71 score helped the Dinos take second (315), just two strokes behind Richfield (313), who is now in first. Emery and Grand each scored a 354 as they are tied for third with Canyon View (361) in fifth.

Salas was followed closely by teammate Daron Garner with his 74 round. Kyler Clark came in with an 83 while Rydge Butler scored an 87 for Carbon. The Spartan scorers were Turner Stoker (87), Joey Leonard (88), Carter Huntington (89), and Dempsey Toomer and Kade Larsen (900.

The teams then met up again in Moab on Monday.