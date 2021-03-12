Sally Mauro Bulls Get Scientific with Yearly Fair *Photo Gallery*

The Sally Mauro Elementary PTA hosted the school’s annual science fair on March 9. It was stated that the fair is completely voluntary and over 50 students in second through fifth grade chose to present projects to the judges. The judges also volunteer their time, which is greatly appreciated by the students as they receive the judges’ attention and feedback to learn and grow.

In botany, Oliver Steele took first place while Brooklyn Bernard was awarded second. First place in the earth category went to Remington Prettyman followed by Amelia Thayn in second. Maurica Torres and Bailey Olsen tied with Bowdee Marellie for third place.

In environmental, Corbin Pero took first followed by Braleigh Bentley and Aniyah Jeffs in second. Willow Thomas came in at third place. Deryk Valdez took first in physics followed by Casadie Wilkinson and Conner Stowe in second and Valynda Keil in third.

In chemistry, first place was awarded to Kamden Rigby, who was then followed by Karsynne Fox and Taevon Keil in second and third, respectively. Engineering saw Archer Anderson in first, Kade Burrows in second and Valentina Sosa in third.

Biology then saw Joelle Frandsen in first, and Aallyah Jones and Audacee Eden in second. Brylie Horseley took first in medicine/health followed by Louie Riche in second.

Finally, Josie Vea took first place in behavioral. Vea was followed by Natalie Cartwright in second place and Nevaeh Romero in third.