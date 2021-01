In preparation of the Carbon School District spelling bee that is slated to take place on Feb. 18, the Bulls of Sally Mauro Elementary gathered for their schoolwide bee.

This bee was hosted on Jan. 28 and, after the spelling dwindled down the number of students, the winners were determined.

Karsynne Fox came in first, followed by Aniyah Jeffs in second and Josie Yates in third. These students will represent Sally Mauro at the district bee.