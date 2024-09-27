Sally Mauro Bulls Rock the School

On Monday, Sept. 23, Sally Mauro Elementary (SME) treated their students to a Rock Our School concert. Kenny and Harim Driggs, along with Becky, Skies and Kari Driggs were thanked for their tremendous support in the event, as well as the Carbon County Sheriff’s Department for providing bouncers and ensuring a safe environment for all.

Special thanks was also given to Kevin Hurst for USU Eastern for bringing softball and baseball players, as well as a student ambassador. USU Eastern also sponsored SME school shirts for all of the students and staff.

“The energy was electric, especially with the Carbon High drumline pumping up our students first thing in the morning,” SME shared. “This event wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our fantastic teachers at Sally Mauro. Let’s keep the momentum going this year!”