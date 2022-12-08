Sally Mauro Organizes Food Drive

Carbon School District Press Release

Prior to Thanksgiving, the Sally Mauro student government sponsored a school-wide food drive. Students collected food for the Carbon County Food Bank and Carbon Caring for Kids.

The food drive lasted from Nov. 14-21 and the school collected 1,072 items. “Our student government has sponsored this in years past, and we were happy to resume it again this year,” Kristina Anderson said.

The grade that collectively donated the most items had the opportunity to decorate their principal, Blake Allen, as a turkey before the break. The Carbon County Food Bank picked up the donations on Tuesday and the school will deliver their donations personally to Carbon Caring for Kids.