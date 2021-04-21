Sally Mauro Students Move Closer to Their Goals as End of School Approaches

Carbon School District Press Release

As with all schools in Carbon School District, reading has been a big push for students at Sally Mauro Elementary because all other subjects are affected by a student’s ability to read. The school’s staff and students have worked hard and are meeting their goals that were set last fall.

“Based on the data that we have gathered this year, I think our teachers are doing very well considering what we have faced,” said Principal Blake Allen. “The district’s goal for reading by the end of May is that 52.4 percent of the students in grades one through five should be reading on grade level. As we speak, here in the third quarter, we are at 45.6 percent, so that district goal is just around the corner for us. Actually, I believe we will reach that goal and we will exceed it.”

Allen said that the hard work that the teachers are doing is being supported by the paraprofessionals in the school and that they have helped move that needle a long way.

And, as always, math competency is a huge part of learning at the school as well.

“The goal this year is for the students to know their math facts for their grade level,” explained Allen. “We are working with attaining the goal of 80 percent of the students being proficient with those. Right now, we are at 70 percent. Obviously, that is really good too, and we should reach our goal by the end of school this year on those as well.”

There is no guessing in education anymore. Everything is data driven and Allen said that as the teachers see what students do on assessments, they are adjusting their methods and intensity on teaching what they know students need, particularly individual students. The teachers gather their data and when they see a student struggling, they put them into various interventions, which is what the teachers concentrate on while the strong paraprofessionals at the school work with the mid-level and high-performing students.

However, using data is one thing. But how, when using that data succeeds in growth in students is handled, is another.

“The thing is just reaching goals is not meaningful unless our staff celebrates with students about their achievements,” he said. “Students who reach and are on level get what we call ‘brag tags.’ Those attach to a metal necklace we give them. They love that. But, the kids need to see the teachers celebrate with them and that is why we hold the events we do with the students. It just takes everyone working together.”

He said that school is hard. In fact, it is extremely difficult for a lot of students. But, by having fun with success, it can be much more palatable for many of them.

“School is going to stay hard,” he said. “It will never be easy. But, if we can turn that difficulty around and make their success in facing those hard things fun, we and they will be successful. But, we always need to remember that learning is the number one priority.”

Activities this year have been subdued, but others have gone off well with a lot of work and dedication.

“The school had our science fair and the PTA did that,” said Allen. “We had a lot of students that participated in it. And, we had many students from the younger grades participate as well, which is a bit unusual. The PTA was able to bring in judges and everyone did it in a socially-distanced atmosphere. We were also able to let in all the students to see the projects in a safe way too by doing it one grade level at a time.”

The school has a system of competition based on houses that kids have been placed in and they compete for various kinds of rewards during the year. Winning is determined on behavior of those students as a group. Many times, those rewards have to do with having fun with Allen. At a recent event, the students in the house won took a box of permanent markers and drew on an older Honda Civic that the principal owns. Allen said it was a lot of fun. Each month, the winning house gets to do one of those unusual celebrations.

The COVID situation has made school more difficult for many, and it has taken its toll. But, Allen said the future, a time when no one needs to wear masks, will come and that will make things much better.

“You know, I think everyone is so excited to move on from what has been going on this last year,” he stated. “Teachers just can’t wait to not have to wear masks and for students to not have to do it either. Everyone will be able to communicate better. But, in fact, probably the number one thing will be just seeing someone’s face and seeing their emotions.”

But, as with all things, the crisis has also brought strength and experience that will never be forgotten.

“It’s been a great learning year for myself,” stated Allen. “I just can’t put it any other way. Some days are not so good and some days you just absolutely love, and the days that you love make you sure you are in the right profession.”