Salt Lake Community College Celebrates Class of 2023

Press Release

Salt Lake Community College recognized 3,330 students for their achievements during its Spring 2023 Commencement Ceremony. An estimated 3,865 awards (duplicated headcount) were granted. The ceremony was held on May 4 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.

Local graduates include the following:

Jesse Sanchez of Ferron will graduate with an Associate of Science in General Studies

Brady Gagon of Helper will graduate with an Associate of Science in Psychology

Lyndsey Madrigal of Price for pursuing an Associate of Science in General Studies; Certificate of Completion in General Education with Honors

“This year, the college is celebrating our 75th anniversary, and students from the class of 2023 have now joined a distinguished legacy of trailblazers dating back to 1948,” said SLCC President Deneece G. Huftalin. “All of us at the college are proud yet humbled by the hard work, dedication and perseverance our graduates have shown during their time here, and we are excited for each of them as they begin the next chapter in their journeys.”

SLCC Commencement Statistics Spring 2023