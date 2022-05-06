Salt Lake Community College Celebrates the Class of 2022

Press Release

Salt Lake Community College will recognize more than 3,400 candidates for graduation during its Spring 2022 Commencement Ceremony, awarding more than 4,100 degrees and certificates. The ceremony will be held May 6, 2022 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah to celebrate SLCC’s outstanding students, including:

Cade Brazier of Huntington, UT 84528 is recognized for pursuing a/an Associate of Science in Business with High Honors.

Robbi Etzel of Price, UT 84501 is recognized for pursuing a/an Associate of Applied Science in Mortuary Science with High Honors.

Salt Lake Community College is Utah’s largest two-year college, proudly educating the state’s most diverse student body in eight areas of study at 10 locations and online. The majority of SLCC graduates transfer to four-year institutions, and thousands more are trained in direct-to-workforce programs. In 2023, SLCC will celebrate 75 years of providing Utahns with education and training in fields that contribute to the state’s vibrant economy and high quality of life.