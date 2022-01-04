Salt Lake Express Now Providing Public Transportation Locally

It was recently announced that the Salt Lake Express has expanded its services to Price, Moab, Vernal and more. The Blanding Route makes stops in many of the local areas such as Moab, Price, Monticello and Green River and travels upstate, stopping at the airport and downtown Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake Express is a great way for those that need access to healthcare services, the airport and the Capitol to have transportation as the express runs twice per day throughout the year.

The regional relations director for the Salt Lake Express stated that this expansion has been in the works for several years now. Public transportation routes in the region ran out a handful of years ago and there is a goal to provide over 5,000 rides in the area within the new year.

Those that wish to utilize the express are allowed one carry-on and five checked bags maximum. The first two bags that are checked are free, though there is a fee of $10 each after that. Shuttle services are also provided to Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada.

“We want to let everyone know that we have been and still are taking the necessary steps to ensure our riders’ safety is put first,” the Salt Lake Express website shares. “Our talented and professional team of drivers, mechanics, customer service representatives and management are all working hard to provide the best and safest travel experience for you, our riders.”

The Salt Lake Express makes stops in Price twice per day at Market Express Sinclair. Ticket information, locations and more can be located by clicking here.