Sam Merrill Stands Alone

As the number of remaining picks diminished during the 2020 NBA Draft last week, it appeared that no player from the state of Utah was going to hear his name called. Then, just before the buzzer, Sam Merrill from Utah State was announced as the 60th and final pick of the draft. The Milwaukee Bucks traded back into the draft with New Orleans to nab the Aggie Star. A deal was reached shortly thereafter when Merrill signed a two-year contract with the Bucks worth $1.4 million guaranteed.

At 24 years old, Merrill is well over the average age of draftees (19.7), but his experience and shooting ability could help him reach the court sooner than others drafted late in the second round. The former Bountiful Brave started all four years at Utah State and led the Aggies to back-to-back Mountain West Tournament Championships (2019 and 2020). Merrill was a two-time All-Mountain West First Team selection and a two-time Mountain West Tournament MVP. He was the first player ever in Mountain West history to win back-to-back tournament MVPs. He was also the first player in conference history to score 20 or more points in six consecutive conference tournament games.

Utah State trailed by as much as 16 points in the 2020 Mountain West Championship game against No. 5 San Diego State before Merrill ignited the Aggies. Merrill scored seven points right before the half to help the Aggies cut the lead to eight. Merrill finished the contest with 27 points, none greater than his heavily-contested game-winner, which Aggie Nation now refers to as “The Shot.” The amazing, fading to his left, 30 foot three-pointer lifted Utah State over San Diego State, 59-56, and firmly cemented Merrill’s place in Aggie lore.

Merrill is one of the best Aggies to ever don the Aggie Blue and White and the first to be drafted since Greg Grant in 1986. In Utah State history, Merrill finished first in career free throw percentage (.891) and second in points (2,197). As a junior, Merrill was named the 2019-20 USBWA District VIII Player of the Year. During his senior campaign, Merrill shot 46.1 percent from the floor, 41 percent from three (23rd in the nation) and 89.3 percent from the foul line (11th in the nation).