Samples Sentenced to Prison for Mohrland Murder

Following a jury trial that resulted in a guilty verdict, Brandon Michael Samples was sentenced on Tuesday on five charges in relation to the death of William Randy Jones. At the jury trial previously, Samples was found guilty of first degree murder. three counts of obstruction of justice, second degree felonies, and one count of desecration of a corpse, a third degree felony.

Samples is currently imprisoned at the Utah State Prison on another matter, leading the sentencing hearing to be conducted through virtual means in front of 7th District Court Judge Don Torgerson. After hearing from family members of the victim as well as arguments by the attorneys, Torgerson announced the sentence.

Samples has been ordered to serve the following sentence: murder (15 years to life), three counts of obstruction of justice (one to five years per count) and one count of desecration of a corpse (zero to five years). The terms will run consecutively, meaning one after another. The minimum term served will be 18 years, with the possibility of life, in prison.

It was noted that Judge Torgerson will recommend to the Board of Pardons to not grant parole for Samples.

The charges against Samples stem from the discovery of a body in May of 2019 in the Mohrland area of Emery County. Following investigation, the body was identified as 61-year-old William Randy Jones of Price, who had died of blunt force trauma. Shortly after, Samples was arrested as the primary suspect for the murder and desecration of Jones.

A jury trial was then held the week of Feb. 24-28, where Samples was found guilty of all charges. Anna Brewer, Samples’ girlfriend at the time of the incident, played witness to the act and provide detailed accounts to authorities. Brewer was also sentenced to serve a term in prison for her involvement in the incident. She will serve one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison for a second degree felony charge of obstructing justice.