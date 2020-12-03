San Rafael Bulldogs Give Back to the Armed Forces

Students at San Rafael Middle School (SRMS) recently participated in a service project that aimed to provide for military personnel all over the world.

Through this project, titled “The Heroes List,” SRMS Bulldogs gathered everyday items such as snacks, hygiene products and other commodities that will be distributed to the many men and women that are currently serving in the Armed Forces, including a number that are located in remote areas of the globe.

In conjunction with the products, 300 letters were written by the students that expressed their gratitude for the men and women that serve. Over 1,500 items were collected in a single week as well as a monetary value over $2,000.

This project was led by the SRMS student council, which is under the direction of Autumn Behling and Jackie Weihing. Gratitude and pride in the students was expressed as they went above and beyond for the serving men and women of the country.