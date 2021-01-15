San Rafael Bulldogs Spell for Success

The San Rafael Middle School spelling bee was recently hosted with the school’s best spellers coming out to show all that they have learned. While there were many great spellers in the competition, eventually the winners were chosen.

The first place overall winner was Adam Olsen of eighth grade, with the eighth grade second place honor going to Bryndlie Stevens.

For the seventh grade portion, Seth Winter earned first place while Macen Riley came in at second place.

Then, the sixth grade winners were named. Easton Olsen took first place and was followed by Landon Byars in second place.